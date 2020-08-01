Saturday, August 1, 2020

MVP Comments On Rumored Nation Of Domination Reboot

MVP is not interested in a new Nation of Domination stable.

By Ian Carey

MVP is currently a member of “The Hurt Business” along with Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin on RAW. There have been rumours as of late that Vince McMahon is (or at least was) interested in rebooting the Nation of Domination stable from the late 1990s. Speaking on a podcast with former WWE writer Kazeem Famuyide, MVP says he has no interest in taking part in such an angle.

MVP On Rumored Nation of Domination Reboot

“No, no, short answer is no, because I’ve been hearing the chatter and I’ve been seeing that and I don’t wanna do the new anything. The Nation was done, it was awesome in the time that it was done. It was needed, stars were made. I don’t wanna rehash something else, I wanna bring something new, and I don’t necessarily, in our approach to The Hurt Business, me and Bobby, as you know are legitimate friends away from wrestling. We boys. Shelton is one of my closest friends. I just like making money with my friends, you know what I’m saying?” MVP said on the show.

MVP continued to say he’s excited about getting to work with Apollo Crews and Ricochet. He would also say that his current angle with The Hurt Business isn’t a statement about race.

“I have no interest in rehashing the Nation of Domination and while I do wanna present myself and Bobby and Shelton as strong black role models, successful, we’re businessmen. We’re not trying to make a statement on race. We’re trying to just make a statement.”

MVP’s last match on RAW came two weeks ago when his Hurt Business dropped a trios match to Cedric Alexander, Ricochet, and Mustafa Ali. Lashley then defeated Ali this week on RAW. MVP is also claiming to be the United States champion at the moment, though the title actually belongs to Crews.

The full interview with MVP can be viewed in the player below:

