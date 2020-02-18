MVP Confirms New Backstage Role With WWE

MVP gives the scoop on his new role at WWE

Reports suggested that MVP is moving to a backstage role in WWE after his latest appearances and now the former US Champion himself has confirmed the news.

The wrestling star recently appeared on Hall of Fame podcast of Booker T where he talked about a number of things including his wrestling career and more.

During the episode, MVP also talked about his recent appearances on WWE TV and revealed that he will be joining the WWE team as a backstage producer:

“I’m gonna go ahead and give you the scoop,” MVP said “Whether or not I’ll be seen on WWE television more has yet to be seen, because I don’t make those decisions.

I would definitely make myself available for an on-screen role in some capacity, but I’ll be joining the team as a backstage producer. So, there’s your scoop.”

MVP made his surprise return to WWE programming during the Royal Rumble event last month and he then lost a match to Rey Mysterio the next night on Raw.

He hosted the VIP Lounge with Drew McIntyre on the February 10th episode of the show. MVP was attacked by McIntyre during the segment, resulting in a match between the two on this week’s episode of the Red Branded Show.

It’s unknown if the company has planned more appearances for him in the future but his new backstage role means MVP will be available and they can bring him back on WWE TV whenever it’s needed.

