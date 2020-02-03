MVP Discusses Wrestling Rey Mysterio, In-Ring Future

After his surprise return at WWE’s Royal Rumble event, MVP would appear on RAW to wrestle Rey Mysterio. Despite his best efforts, MVP would lose his final matchup to Mysterio. Appearing on Corey Graves’ WWE podcast, After The Bell, MVP reflected on coming back to WWE after so much time away and wrestling Mysterio. He also discussed his in-ring future.

“As you said, going one on one with one of the greatest legends of all-time, period, bar none,” MVP said about his opponent. “An individual who I’ve faced a number of times. No matter that I’ve kept busy. I stay active and competitive in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, I wrestle on the international circuit. But no matter what, going from that and stepping onto the stage of Monday Night Raw. Live television, no safety net against one of the greatest to ever do it. I don’t think there are really words that exist in the English vocabulary to properly capture what that feels like. But I’ll just say, in a word, exhilarating.”

MVP’s Career Twilight

When it comes to his in-ring career, MVP was a little coy in his response. He noted how he is now 46-years-old and confessed he always had intentions to retire at 45. Despite this, he knows he can still go and is in great shape, adding how he wrestles “just about every weekend.” MVP then admitted how the clock is ticking and “retirement is looming” for him. Having had this recent experience coming back to WWE, he feels he is segueing into a new chapter of his career, one where he can begin offering his talents behind the scenes.

“[…] in the very near future — VERY near future — I see myself hanging up the boots and moving from in-ring competitor to behind the scenes producer, if you will. This is what I’m looking at, and I think that’s the best way to go for me.”

