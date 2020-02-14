MVP Moving Into Backstage Role With WWE

After making a surprise appearance in the men’s Royal Rumble match and then wrestling Rey Mysterio on RAW recently, MVP is moving into a backstage role with WWE. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, MVP is transitioning into a producer role with the company.

“MVP is being transitioned into a producer role,” wrote Dave Meltzer. “The segment on Raw was not necessarily meant to be a regular thing, but he was so good in the role that since he’s going to be working for the company most likely, it’s something they can use whenever they need it.”

MVP hosted a segment of his “MVP Lounge” this week on RAW. His guest was Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre.

MVP In WWE

Real name Hassan Hamin Assad, MVP signed with WWE in 2005. He made his debut on Smackdown the following year under a high-priced free agent gimmick. MVP had a good run from 2006 to 2010 before leaving WWE to wrestle with New Japan Pro Wrestling where he won the 2011 Intercontinental Championship tournament and became the promotion’s first IWGP Intercontinental Champion.