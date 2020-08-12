MVP On Advice He Got From Vince McMahon During His Early Career

MVP recently had an interview with Sports Illustrated where he talked about things like his return to WWE, the potential of Apollo Crews, the concept of Raw Underground and more.

In his long career, the former US Champion has wrestled for a number of promotions. He has left his mark on companies like NJPW, ROH and Impact Wrestling, however, it all started with his first stint with WWE.

During the interview, MVP talked about his early career and when asked how Vince McMahon has influenced his career, the former Champion revealed the advice he got from the Boss about his segments with Matt Hardy:

I remember when I first got called up to WWE and I was doing segments with Matt Hardy in our feud, Vince pulled us to the side and said, very specifically, ‘When we’re doing these segments, I want you guys to be very involved. I want you to participate.’

Up until then, I thought my role was as talent, so I didn’t know I was allowed to do that.” said MVP, “But Vince was the one that opened that door for me, so I took a more hands-on approach.”

The Raw star continued by saying that WWE is the NFL of pro wrestling and he was able to learn from Vince McMahon and take those skills to the other places.

Apart from this, MVP also talked about his new faction called The Hurt Business, Bobby Lashley possibly becoming a world champion in future and more.