Saturday, August 8, 2020

MVP Signs New Multi-Year Deal With WWE

MVP has signed a new deal with WWE.

By Ian Carey
MVP
MVP

46-year-old WWE Superstar Hassan Hamin Assad, better known to wrestling fans as MVP, has signed a new deal with the company. He announced on social media recently that he has signed a new multi-year agreement with WWE.

“Tonight, I’m drinking “the good stuff”. Yamazaki 18 from @suntorywhisky is the spirit of choice. I have come to terms with @wwe on a multi year deal. MVP is in #thehurtbusiness for the foreseeable future! Kampai!” he wrote on Instagram.

- Advertisement -

MVP was a surprise entrant in this year’s Royal Rumble. He then lost a match to Rey Mysterio on RAW the next night. He would send a thank you message to fans that night on social media in a post that seemed to imply he was retiring. MVP kept hanging around, however, and now his Hurt Business stable has become one of the featured acts on WWE RAW.

Most recently on RAW, MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin appeared to take over RAW Underground. Fans will likely find out more about the stable’s relationship with the new RAW segment next week.

MVP is a 2x United States champion. He ranks 5th all-time in terms of days spent with the title (419) and most among active competitors. MVP and Matt Hardy are also former tag champions.

Trending Articles

Wrestling News

Vince McMahon Has Reportedly Lost Interest In Another RAW Superstar

Vince McMahon has reportedly lost interest in RAW Superstar Mustafa Ali despite plans to push the Superstar only months ago.
Read more
WWE

Vince McMahon Reportedly High Up On Three WWE Superstars

Vince McMahon reportedly praised Bayley, Peyton Royce and Bianca Belair during a recent WWE creative meeting, according to the Wrestling Observer. Vince held a creative...
Read more
Results

WWE SmackDown Results (8/7): RETRIBUTION Arrives, The Fiend & Alexa Bliss

WWE SmackDown aired from the Performance Center in Orlando. Stephanie McMahon spoke to Sasha Banks and Bayley tonight and announced a Triple...
Read more
AEW

Update On Rey Mysterio’s Future, Including Strong Offer from AEW

Rey Mysterio Jr. has been negotiating with WWE and AEW in recent weeks, with both organizations making strong offers to retain his...
Read more
WWE

RETRIBUTION Hijacks WWE SmackDown, Uses Chainsaw

As expected, a new faction has made its debut on WWE television and its RETRIBUTION. On Friday’s SmackDown, their...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

NXT

Pat McAfee Comments On Upcoming Match At TakeOver XXX

Pat McAfee recently appeared on ESPN's Get Up and spoke about his upcoming match at TakeOver XXX against Adam Cole.
Read more
Wrestling News

Big E Talks What Xavier Woods Means To New Day

Big E is about to go on a singles run on Smackdown that has many fans excited. He recently spoke to SI.com...
Read more
Wrestling News

MVP Signs New Multi-Year Deal With WWE

46-year-old WWE Superstar Hassan Hamin Assad, better known to wrestling fans as MVP, has signed a new deal with the company. He...
Read more
WWE

RETRIBUTION Hijacks WWE SmackDown, Uses Chainsaw

As expected, a new faction has made its debut on WWE television and its RETRIBUTION. On Friday’s SmackDown, their...
Read more
Results

WWE SmackDown Results (8/7): RETRIBUTION Arrives, The Fiend & Alexa Bliss

WWE SmackDown aired from the Performance Center in Orlando. Stephanie McMahon spoke to Sasha Banks and Bayley tonight and announced a Triple...
Read more
WWE

Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt Set For WWE SummerSlam

WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt has been announced for the upcoming WWE SummerSlam PPV. WWE confirmed...
Read more
WWE

Latest On Plans For This Year’s WWE Draft

News broke earlier this month that WWE is planning a draft for this year, but the date has changed several times.
Read more
AEW

Kenny Omega Confirms Production Of AEW Video Game, Details What Fans Can Expect

Kenny Omega did an interview with Venn and during the chat, he addressed the status of the fabled AEW video game.
Read more
AEW

Impact Wrestling EVP Open To Interpromotional Match With FTR

Fans could be in store to see the first interpromotional match between two tag teams in AEW and Impact Wrestling.
Read more
WWE

WWE Reportedly Gives Sareee Permission To Wrestle For Other Promotions

WWE is reportedly allowing Sareee to wrestle for other promotions while she waits to move to the United States. The top Japanese women's wrestler signed...
Read more
Wrestling News

AEW Loses Big Supporter At WarnerMedia After Company Restructuring

AEW has lost a major supporter at WarnerMedia as Kevin Reilly is gone from the company.  The Hollywood Reporter...
Read more
WWE

Vince McMahon Reportedly High Up On Three WWE Superstars

Vince McMahon reportedly praised Bayley, Peyton Royce and Bianca Belair during a recent WWE creative meeting, according to the Wrestling Observer. Vince held a creative...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC