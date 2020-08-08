MVP Signs New Multi-Year Deal With WWE

46-year-old WWE Superstar Hassan Hamin Assad, better known to wrestling fans as MVP, has signed a new deal with the company. He announced on social media recently that he has signed a new multi-year agreement with WWE.

“Tonight, I’m drinking “the good stuff”. Yamazaki 18 from @suntorywhisky is the spirit of choice. I have come to terms with @wwe on a multi year deal. MVP is in #thehurtbusiness for the foreseeable future! Kampai!” he wrote on Instagram.

MVP was a surprise entrant in this year’s Royal Rumble. He then lost a match to Rey Mysterio on RAW the next night. He would send a thank you message to fans that night on social media in a post that seemed to imply he was retiring. MVP kept hanging around, however, and now his Hurt Business stable has become one of the featured acts on WWE RAW.

Most recently on RAW, MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin appeared to take over RAW Underground. Fans will likely find out more about the stable’s relationship with the new RAW segment next week.

MVP is a 2x United States champion. He ranks 5th all-time in terms of days spent with the title (419) and most among active competitors. MVP and Matt Hardy are also former tag champions.