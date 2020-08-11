Tuesday, August 11, 2020

MVP Suggests Former NXT Champion Could Return To In-Ring Action Soon

MVP suggests that Samoa Joe could return to action soon

By Anutosh Bajpai
MVP suggests that Samoa Joe could return to action soon
MVP suggests that Samoa Joe could return to action soon

Samoa Joe has been out of action for a while now but a new interview of MVP has fans buzzing about the potential in-ring return of the former NXT Champion.

The leader of the Hurt Business recently had an interview with Newsweek where he talked about things like his return to WWE TV, the concept of Raw Underground and more.

- Advertisement -

During the interview, MVP was asked about guys he would want to work with in future and the Raw star said that from what he understands; The Samoan Submission Machine will be back in action:

“What I understand, ole Samoa Joe is gonna be back in action and over the years Samoa Joe and I have been great friends, but we’ve never ever faced each other.

At this stage of my career, I think I feel a lot more confident facing him” said MVP “knowing that I got Bobby and Shelton backing me up—but I also know that wouldn’t phase Joe in the least.”

Samoa Joe has been on and off WWE television in recent months and he has been out of action for several reasons, including multiple injuries and a wellness policy violation.

Now these comments from MVP have given new hope to the fans of Joe and it would be interesting to see if the former champion returns to in-ring action anytime soon.

Trending Articles

Wrestling News

Eric Bischoff Talks Paul Heyman’s Demands For TNA Role: “I Think It Was a Fantasy”

Former WCW President and Executive Director of SmackDown Eric Bischoff recently discussed his former colleague Paul Heyman's near signing with TNA back...
Read more
WWE

AJ Styles Wants To Face WWE Hall Of Famer

AJ Styles has given us a number of dream matches since his arrival in WWE and he has faced veterans such as...
Read more
AEW

Chris Jericho Responds To Criticism Of Fozzy Playing Sturgis Rally

Chris Jericho has performed at the Sturgis motorcycle rally a few times in his wrestling career and this weekend his band Fozzy...
Read more
Results

WWE RAW Results (8/10): Randy Orton Attacks Ric Flair, Asuka vs. Bayley

WWE RAW aired from the Performance Center in Orlando. Randy Orton faced Kevin Owens in this week's main event. Asuka battled Bayley...
Read more
Wrestling News

Jim Cornette: “WWE Go Out of Their Way To Tell us It’s Fake, Except When They Need To Draw Money”

Former WWE backstage employee Jim Cornette recently weighed in on the RAW Underground segment that took place this past Monday night. The...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

WWE

Unseen Footage Of Ric Flair After Randy Orton’s Attack On Raw (Video)

The main event of this week's episode of Monday Night Raw saw Randy Orton facing Kevin Owens in a singles match with...
Read more
WWE

MVP Suggests Former NXT Champion Could Return To In-Ring Action Soon

Samoa Joe has been out of action for a while now but a new interview of MVP has fans buzzing about the...
Read more
WWE

WWE Files For A Dozen New Trademarks Including RETRIBUTION

WWE has filed for a dozen new trademarks in the past week, which includes trademarks for some factions and the names of...
Read more
WWE

AJ Styles On How He Would Like To Be Inducted Into Hall Of Fame

With multiple world title victories and many memorable matches under his belt, it's safe to say that AJ Styles has cemented his...
Read more
AEW

Eric Bischoff On His Dynamite Cameo Possibly Being His Last TV Appearance

Eric Bischoff was one of the key figures of the Monday Night Wars and he is still seen making wrestling appearances here...
Read more
Results

WWE RAW Results (8/10): Randy Orton Attacks Ric Flair, Asuka vs. Bayley

WWE RAW aired from the Performance Center in Orlando. Randy Orton faced Kevin Owens in this week's main event. Asuka battled Bayley...
Read more
WWE

Asuka vs. Sasha Banks Official For WWE SummerSlam

As expected, Asuka vs. Sasha Banks 3 is set for the upcoming WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view event.  Asuka wanted a...
Read more
AEW

Darby Allin & Priscilla Kelly Getting Divorced

Priscilla Kelly and Darby Allin are going through the process of getting a divorce.  Kelly shared the news in...
Read more
WWE

Pat McAfee Shares Training Footage Ahead Of NXT TakeOver: XXX Match

Pat McAfee is getting ready to make his pro wrestling debut and will do it on a big stage in WWE. 
Read more
Wrestling News

Arn Anderson Comments On Vince McMahon’s Legacy In Wrestling

Arn Anderson recently addressed Vince McMahon's legacy in wrestling on an episode of the Arn Show. Anderson said Vince's legacy is complex...
Read more
Wrestling News

Jim Cornette: “WWE Go Out of Their Way To Tell us It’s Fake, Except When They Need To Draw Money”

Former WWE backstage employee Jim Cornette recently weighed in on the RAW Underground segment that took place this past Monday night. The...
Read more
AEW

Madusa Calls Out WWE’s Use Of Female Dancers At RAW Underground

Wrestling legend Madusa is calling out WWE for its use of female cage dancers during the RAW Underground segments last week. During...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC