MVP Suggests Former NXT Champion Could Return To In-Ring Action Soon

Samoa Joe has been out of action for a while now but a new interview of MVP has fans buzzing about the potential in-ring return of the former NXT Champion.

The leader of the Hurt Business recently had an interview with Newsweek where he talked about things like his return to WWE TV, the concept of Raw Underground and more.

During the interview, MVP was asked about guys he would want to work with in future and the Raw star said that from what he understands; The Samoan Submission Machine will be back in action:

“What I understand, ole Samoa Joe is gonna be back in action and over the years Samoa Joe and I have been great friends, but we’ve never ever faced each other.

At this stage of my career, I think I feel a lot more confident facing him” said MVP “knowing that I got Bobby and Shelton backing me up—but I also know that wouldn’t phase Joe in the least.”

Samoa Joe has been on and off WWE television in recent months and he has been out of action for several reasons, including multiple injuries and a wellness policy violation.

Now these comments from MVP have given new hope to the fans of Joe and it would be interesting to see if the former champion returns to in-ring action anytime soon.