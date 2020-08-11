MVP Talks About RAW Underground, How It Gives The Show A ‘Different Vibe’

WWE RAW Superstar MVP has opened up about the show’s newest segment, RAW Underground. Speaking with Newsweek, MVP addressed the creative process behind the concept and how his stable, The Hurt Business, has taken over.

MVP confessed that the idea of RAW Underground “shocked” him at first. He detailed how Shane McMahon pitched the idea and how he felt it was a good idea to try. He explained that, because the WWE locker room is full of competitive athletes, no one shied away from the idea of RAW Underground.

- Advertisement -

From a creative input perspective, MVP revealed how “it was just go in there and beat people up and that’s what we do.”

He reflected on how they had received “a lot of positive feedback” following RAW Underground’s debut. MVP added that the general reaction to the segment has been “favorable” before promising that The Hurt Business will continue “going in there and wrecking shop.”

MVP, who recently signed a new multi-year deal with WWE, admitted he’s excited to see what happens with the segment going forward. He highlighted how it provides a “different flavor, different vibe” to Monday Night RAW before acknowledging how new ideas sometimes take a little while for people to get used to. For MVP, however, he liked everything about the concept straight off the bat.