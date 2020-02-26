Naomi & Bayley Talk Wearing Abayas and Wrestling In Saudi Arabia

Naomi and Bayley spoke with the National.AE ahead of their match for the Smackdown Women’s title tomorrow in Saudi Arabia. Naomi defeated Carmella on Smackdown last week to earn the title opportunity. The match will be the second-ever featuring women wrestlers to occur on a WWE show in Saudi Arabia. Natalya and Lacey Evans wrestled at Crown Jewel on October 31st, 2019.

Both wrestlers spoke about wearing abayas while in the country.

“Actually Nattie gave me a couple to bring on the way here and I’ve really been enjoying them. I love them. It’s awesome,” said Naomi about the long garments which are generally worn over clothing and designed to cover the body but leave the face exposed.

“Nattie let me borrow one of her abayas,” said Bayley. “She was messaging us beforehand like ‘hey this what you get to wear over there’, and just helping us with how to prepare.”

“She was saying how much of a beautiful experience it will be,” Bayley continued to say of Natalya.

Both Naomi and Bayley also spoke about making history with women’s wrestling in Saudi Arabia.

“Since I’ve joined the WWE, we’ve always had the idea of changing the perception of women’s wrestling,” Bayley said. “In Saudi, I think we want to change the perception of women in all sports and what women are capable of. It means a lot.”

“It’s a win-win for me to even be here and have this opportunity,” Naomi said. “Whether I win or lose, I will not walk away feeling like I lost out on anything because I’m super proud and happy to be here and see the progress that’s happening and be a part of that.”

