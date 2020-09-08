Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Naomi Discusses Fan Support, Royal Rumble Return, WWE’s Plans For Her

Naomi has talked about her return at this year's Royal Rumble and the support she received following #NaomiDeservesBetter trending online.

By Steve Russell
Naomi. Image Credit: WWE.com
SmackDown Superstar Naomi has opened up about her return at Royal Rumble and what sort of plans WWE had for her going forward. In an interview with TalkSport.com, Naomi revealed how the promotion has spoken to her about plans they have in store since fans caused #NaomiDeservesBetter to trend online. She noted that it’s “difficult” right now because of the current coronavirus pandemic.

“The show is constantly changing and evolving, there’s just so much going on so I don’t know what the solutions are,” Naomi admitted. “All I can do is keep doing my part, keep showing up and giving it my all. Ignoring the haters and continuing to do what I love. I’m happy to still be here, be present and be a player.”

Naomi stressed how her role in WWE isn’t something she takes for granted, “especially after the big releases we had this year.” She acknowledged how stressful wrestling can be, but reminds herself to be thankful to be able to wake up and have a “dream job” to go to.

Reflecting on her return to in-ring action at this year’s Royal Rumble, Naomi revealed how it was a “nerve wracking” experience.

Naomi talked about how she had been gone for a while and was nervous about coming out to near silence. When she did make her entrance, she was thrilled at the reaction she received, adding how “I think because I got such a good response we kind of tried to go somewhere after that, but I don’t know.”

WWE officials have allegedly heard the vocal online support for Naomi “loud and clear. ” She is reportedly set for a big push on SmackDown.

ViaTalkSport

