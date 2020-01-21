Naomi On Possibility Of Intergender Wrestling In WWE

Naomi seems to be in favor of the idea

Intergender wrestling has become a topic of discussion among fans ever since Impact Wrestling decided to put their World Championship on Tessa Blanchard.

While some WWE legends like Booker T seem to be against the idea of intergender wrestling, it appears that at least one WWE star is not opposed to the same.

WWE star Naomi recently talked to So Catch and while talking about the possibility of intergender wrestling in WWE, the female star said that it would be awesome as long as there are limitations and boundaries:

“I think it would be awesome, as long as there is limitations and boundaries so stuff doesn’t get too crazy. At this point, with the women being where they are and proving ourselves and wanting to be considered as equals in the company, you can’t hold back in some areas and not in others. It would really make things equal. I think we can handle ourselves against the men.”

Naomi continued by saying that she understands why it’s not done in WWE but claimed that interacting with the guys was her favorite thing in Mixed Match Challenge.

WWE did tease the idea of an intergender feud last year when they built tension between Nia Jax and Dean Ambrose in early 2019 but the company dropped the storyline quickly.

Quotes via Fightful.com