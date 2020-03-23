Naomi On Why She Wrestled In Saudi Arabia Despite Having Her Reservation

Naomi reveals why she decided to go to Saudi Arabia despite her doubts

The Saudi Arabia shows of WWE have always been controversial and a number of WWE stars have refused to work events in the country in the past.

Though we have also seen some progress in the situation and after the first-ever Women’s match in the country last year, this year’s edition of Super Showdown saw Naomi battling Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s title at the show.

During her recent appearance on Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast, the former Women’s Champion talked about the show and revealed why she chose to work the event, despite having reservations about it:

“I was really happy that I got to talk to Natalya about going, because I had my own perceptions and reservations about going, like personal reasons,” Naomi stated. “Like, who I am as a woman and a person, especially with what I stand for and believe in.

I had some reservations about it. I talked to Nattie, and after hearing about her experience, I realized that me going was a way bigger impact than me not going… I knew I needed to go, and I’m so happy that I went.”

Also Read: Tyson Kidd Reveals What Vince McMahon Told Him About His Producer Role

Naomi continued by saying that the fan reaction she got in the country opened her perception and she claimed that it was way bigger than a wrestling match.

Apart from this, Naomi talked about things like taking time away from WWE, facing a sand storm while entering Saudi Arabia and more. You can check out her full interview below:

Quotes via WrestlingInc