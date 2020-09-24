Naomi Recovering From Recent Surgery

WWE Superstar Naomi (Trinity Fatu) is recovering from recently undergoing a myomectomy.

The Mayo Clinic describes this as a, “surgical procedure to remove uterine fibroids, also called leiomyomas. These common noncancerous growths appear in the uterus. Uterine fibroids usually develop during childbearing years, but they can occur at any age.”

We last saw Naomi at WrestleMania 36 back in April, where she competed in a 5-way elimination match for the SmackDown women’s title.

She posted a message on social media stating, “In the midst of Hurricane Sally and Covid, I also underwent an unexpected – hour surgery to finally remove a massive fibroid that’s caused me severe anemia fatigue horrible abdominal pains and more problems I don’t even want to mention over the past year and a half.”

Namia says that she is recovering well and already feels so much better. She urged her family, friends and fans not to worry because she is feeling well.

We wish Naomi a speedy recovery.