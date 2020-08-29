Saturday, August 29, 2020

Naomi Reportedly To Receive A Big Push

Naomi is reportedly going to receive a significant push.

By Ian Carey
Naomi. Image Credit: WWE.com
WWE has reportedly heard much of the social media buzz surrounding Naomi as of late. In recent months, the hashtag “#NaomiDeservesBetter” has trended on Twitter. Support for Naomi began after she took part in the poorly-received Karaoke segment on Smackdown and after multiple losses to Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke.

According to a report from PW Insider, WWE officials have heard the support for Naomi “loud and clear” and plan on giving the Smackdown Superstar a push in response.

2 weeks ago on Smackdown, Naomi wrestled two matches as the opponent for both Bayley and Sasha Banks in a Beat the Clock Challenge. While Naomi lost her match to Sasha Banks, she defeated Bayley, possibly putting her in the mix for a future Smackdown Women’s Championship title shot.

Naomi’s Record Since WrestleMania

Naomi is 2-4-1 in singles matches since Wrestlemania. She also didn’t not win the recent battle royal on Smackdown.

  • 8/21/20: defeated Bayley
  • 8/21/20: lost to Sasha Banks
  • 8/13/20: didn’t win the Tri-brand battle royal
  • 7/21/20: defeated Lacey Evans
  • 7/17/20: lost to Lacey Evans
  • 7/2/20: vs Lacey Evans – No Contest
  • 5/11/20: lost to Dana Brooke
  • 4/17/20: lost to Dana Brooke

The 32-year-old is a 2x Smackdown Women’s Champion. She won the WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal in 2018 as well.

