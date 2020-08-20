Naomi Reveals The Tiny Amount She Was Paid as an Orlando Magic Dancer

WWE Superstar Naomi recently appeared on WWE’s The New Day: Feel The Power podcast. The tenured Superstar discussed a number of topics from her career with the company, from FCW, to Team B.A.D and her current run with her ‘Glow’ gimmick.

The WWE Superstar would also talk about her time as a dancer for Orlando Magic. Naomi performed for Magic from 2007 to 2009, when she would sign for WWE.

Naomi would describe how she felt her tryout with WWE and (then) FCW didn’t leave her feeling she would get a job with the company. “‘I won’t be a wrestler, and I’ll keep dancing'” Naomi began on the podcast.

Naomi on Orlando Magic

“Then like literally the week before tryout FCW called and I was like ‘we want to sign you to developmental'” Naomi would continue. “I was so happy because, [Orlando] Magic was fun, but I was also at that point to where like ‘alright I gotta figure out what the hell I’m gonna do with my life.'”

Naomi would then reveal the absolutely tiny amount of money she received from performing for Orlando Magic. “Magic wasn’t paying the bills. It’s fun, it’s exciting and you get to experience so much. I got to travel, I just got to meet so many different, unique people and be in so many cool environments. But at the same time? It was a hustle, it was a grind. We got $50 per game.”

“You didn’t get to perform every game, because there was a roster of 20 girls” Naomi would elaborate further.”So we were rotating games, and there was only like during the season, maybe two to three games a week? And you’re lucky if you were on the game.”

Naomi would also reveal that while she got paid such a small amount she still had to keep a strict regime of workouts and dieting. “It’s a full time schedule, like we had rehearsals every week, several days a week. You still had to work out, you still had to train, you still had to look the part. You still you couldn’t gain a certain amount of weight while you were on the team.”

It’s worth noting if you aren’t a basketball fan that Orlando Magic are an NBA (National Basketball League) team. This would essentially be the equivalent of a company the size of WWE paying their peripheral talent $50 per appearance.