Naomi: “Sasha Banks Is The Best We Have in WWE”

WWE Superstar Naomi recently appeared on WWE’s The New Day: Feel The Power podcast. The tenured Superstar discussed a number of topics from her career with the company, from FCW, to Team B.A.D and her current run with her ‘Glow’ gimmick.

When discussing her run with Team B.A.D, Naomi would say how it was the perfect point in hers, Tamina Snuka’s and Sasha Banks’ career to team up. “I just think at that time? We were just in a point in our careers with Sasha and Tamina where we just wanted more and wanting to grow and get better.”

Naomi on Sasha Banks

Naomi elaborated further, saying “there was so much changing and happening in the [Women’s] division. And just knowing what a superstar Sasha was and what she was going to be? Without a doubt, it was as always a pleasure to work with her to have insight from her for me.”

The WWE Superstar would then have huge praise for her former partner, saying “to me, Sasha is like the best we have in WWE, in my opinion. I got to work with Sasha in NXT, way before she became The Boss and really kicked off. I just thought she was always like an amazing person, and really admired her.”

