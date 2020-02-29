Naomi Talks About Dealing With Disrespect From Fans

Naomi has taken the brunt of criticism by fans many times in the past. The internet allows people to say whatever they want without repercussions, and people often forget that the person on the other side of the screen can read their hateful comments, and be affected by it.

Naomi is one of those WWE stars which gets a lot of racist and disrespectful comments online regularly from fans. Naomi talked about this negativity thrown at her way online while appearing on Women’s Wrestling Weekly.

Naomi said that the unfiltered negative comments are just part of the deal of being in the public eye, but the type of stuff she gets from people online is crazy. She expressed frustration over the fact that she is expected to sit back and not say anything about the hate thrown her way and take the high road. She feels that one can defend themselves and still not be disrespectful.

“That’s something on the regular that we deal with all the time, every day. It’s crazy the type of negativity I get,” revealed Naomi. “One of the things that bothered me is that people feel like they can say whatever they want, be as disrespectful as they want; and talent has no right or room to respond back or should just be quiet or take the higher road. I feel like you can state your opinion and still take the high road. You can still check people without being disrespectful.”

Naomi Lashes Back At Fan Claiming She Is “Entitled”

Naomi also talked about being off WWE TV for around six months, and how she usually finds out about her plans with the company online than through communication from the company. Naomi revealed that it was a surprise when she finally got the call from WWE about her return.

