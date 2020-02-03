Natalya Shares How Edge Has Helped Her Career

WWE Superstar Natalya has revealed just how much the returning Edge has helped her throughout her career with help and advice.

WWE Superstar Natalya has shared a blog post revolving around Edge’s triumphant return to pro wrestling during the Royal Rumble matchup. In her blog, which she writes for CalgarySun.com, Natalya opened up about how much Edge has helped her throughout her career, whether it was advice or guidance or even diagrams to help her better her matches.

Commenting on his return, Natalya shared how Edge’s wife, Beth Phoenix, spoke with her backstage about his understandable excitement. Phoenix told her how “Adam is more ready for this than anything else in his life. He’s worked so incredibly hard to get back here. I’m so happy for him and so proud of him in every way.” She then noted how nobody wanted to miss the moment of his comeback, and that they knew it was about more than pro wrestling or performance. It was about somehow finding a way back to your dreams.

Natalya’s Gratefulness

Regarding the help Edge has given Natalya, she provided several examples of his willingness and approachability. She explained how he drew pictures that broke down how she could best set up a ladder to win and, like a true friend, he only ever wanted her to be her very best.

“Adam has always been someone I can turn to for advice or guidance whenever I need it. When I competed in the first women’s ladder match in WWE, it was Adam who I called to ask for help. I knew no one else had experience like Adam with that kind of a match, and he gave me so much advice.

Looking back at her matchup against Becky Lynch at last year’s Summerslam, Natalya recalled how she asked him for help. According to her, he stopped everything he was doing. The two then found a quiet corner of the arena so he could give her “the very best advice he could give.”

She shared how all of this had a positive impact on her confidence and performance that night, and that she kept his words in her head throughout her match with Lynch.

“In a world where we tell stories in the WWE, my story was even better because of him. Adam was able to take moments, lessons and inspiration from his own career and pass it on to the next generation.”