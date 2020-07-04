Necro Butcher Reveals He Has Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

Former legendary deathmatch wrestler Necro Butcher announced on Facebook recently that he has been diagnosed with Stage 3 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The 46-year-old retired in 2016 but returned in 2019. He made his return at GCW’s Joey Janela Spring Break 3 in April of 2019. Butcher did a few shows in Japan last December as well.

“Finally got that elusive diagnosis, stage 3 Hodgkins, it was taking forever, multiple biopsies and procedures, I might be that happiest guy ever to hear he has cancer,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

He is scheduled to receive between 6-8 cycles of chemotherapy as treatment. Butcher is the father of 6 children.

Necro Butcher in Wrestling

Butcher was voted “Best Brawler” by the readers of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter in 2008 and in 2009. He has held titles for numerous promotions including CZW, where is a former Ultraviolent Underground Champion, tag champion, and won the tournament of Death in 2005. In JCW, the promotion run by the Insane Clown Posse, Butcher is a former heavyweight and tag-team champion along with Mad Man Pondo.

We wish the legendary deathmatch wrestler the best as he undergoes treatment. Necro Butcher vs Low-Ki from IWA-MidSouth can be seen in the player below: