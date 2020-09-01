Netflix Not Renewing “The Big Show Show” For Second Season

Fans of The Big Show’s sitcom on Netflix can stop wondering if the show will be back for a second season.

Deadline reported today that the streaming service has decided not to order a second season of “The Big Show Show.” The good news is that there will be one more episode of the series as a new Christmas special will be released on Netflix this December.

Per the report, the episode isn’t a series finale, but rather it’s a standalone episode that was filmed before the COVID-19 pandemic. It also doesn’t continue the storylines of season one. Thus, there’s no official ending to the series.

“The Big Show Show” co-creator Jason Berger sent out a tweet about the series not being renewed by writing, “On behalf of the staff, cast, and crew of #thebigshowshow…thank you to everyone who watched either with your fam or alone in your basement. Netflix was a dream to work with AND we had a blast making the show. Rare air! Please take care of each other!”

The series premiered on Netflix this past April and eight episodes aired. It starred The Big Show, Allison Munn, Reylynn Caster, Juliet Donenfeld, Lily Brooks O’Briant, and Jaleel White.

The description for the sitcom was: “When the teenage daughter of Big Show, a retired world-famous WWE Superstar, comes to live with him, his wife, and two other daughters, he quickly becomes outnumbered and outsmarted. Despite being 7 feet tall and weighing 400 pounds, he is no longer the center of attention.”