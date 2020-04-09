New #1 Contender Set For Charlotte Flair’s WWE NXT Women’s Title

Charlotte Flair has her next opponent

The next challenger to WWE NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair will be Io Shirai.

During Wednesday’s episode of NXT on the USA Network in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University, WWE held a match that would determine who is next line for a title shot.

A Ladder Match that saw Chelsea Green, Mia Yim, Tegan Nox, Io Shirai, Candice LeRae, and Dakota Kai took place with the winner becoming the next challenger to the title.

It was a lengthy match that had a table crash spot as well as Knox going through a ladder off the middle rope.

Io Shirai was victorious, earning the right to challenge Charlotte Flair for the NXT Women’s Title.

WWE hasn’t announced exactly when this contest will take place as it will go down but it’s likely to be featured on an upcoming episode of NXT TV on the USA Network.

This match was supposed to take place at the NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay event during WrestleMania 36. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the event was canceled.

Thus, WWE made the decision to air matches planned for the show to take place on NXT TV.

Flair beat Rhea Ripley to win the NXT Women’s Title at WrestleMania 36 – Night 2 this past Sunday night.