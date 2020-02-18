New Championship Match Added To Super Showdown

The Super Showdown card looks to be all set

WWE has added another championship match to the upcoming Super Showdown event after this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

Kevin Owens has been involved in a feud with Seth Rollins and his crew in recent times and he has teamed up with different partners over the weeks to compete against the Architect, including the likes of Samoa Joe and Big Show.

This week’s episode of Raw saw Owens teaming up with the Viking Raiders to take on Murphy and AOP but the match ended in a disqualification.

After the bout, Rollins and his partners took out the Raiders and they started working on Kevin. However, the Street Profits made the save for the former Universal Champion, sending the heels in retreat.

WWE has announced following these incidents that Seth and Murphy, who hold the Raw tag team titles, will be defending their championships against Street Profits at the upcoming event from Saudi Arabia.

Updated Super Showdown Match Card

This is the seventh match that has been announced for the show after the inclusion of the big Gauntlet match involving AJ Styles just recently. You can check out the updated Super Showdown match card below:

WWE Championship Match: Ricochet vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

Ricochet vs. Brock Lesnar (c) WWE Universal Championship Match: Bill Goldberg vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (c)

Bill Goldberg vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (c) RAW Tag Team Championship Match: The Street Profits vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy (c)

The Street Profits vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy (c) SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: John Morrison and The Miz vs. The New Day (c)

John Morrison and The Miz vs. The New Day (c) SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Carmella or Naomi vs. Bayley (c)

Carmella or Naomi vs. Bayley (c) Gauntlet Match for the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy: AJ Styles, R-Truth, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, Erick Rowan, WWE United States Champion Andrade

AJ Styles, R-Truth, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, Erick Rowan, WWE United States Champion Andrade Steel Cage Match: King Baron Corbin vs. Roman Reigns

Super Showdown 2020 will take place on Thursday, February 27 from the Mohammed Abdou Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.