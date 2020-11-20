Friday, November 20, 2020

New Day Gears 5 Character Pack Released (Trailer)

By Michael Reichlin
New Day Gears 5
New Day in Gears 5

WWE Superstars The New Day are featured in a new DLC character pack for the popular Gears 5 video game.

Gears 5 is a third-person shooter video game that developed by The Coalition for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Windows PC. It is the fifth installment of the Gears of War series.

The New Day Pack is free with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks. Claim your Perks by going to your Perks gallery on your Xbox console or Xbox App on Windows 10 PC.

New Day Gears 5
New Day in Gears 5

Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston and Big E are huge video game fans, so this has to be a huge honor for them to be featured in a non-WWE video game.

Check out the official New Day Gears 5 Character Pack trailer below:

New Day Gears 5 Character Pack Released (Trailer)

