New Day Gears 5 Character Pack Released (Trailer)

WWE Superstars The New Day are featured in a new DLC character pack for the popular Gears 5 video game.

Gears 5 is a third-person shooter video game that developed by The Coalition for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Windows PC. It is the fifth installment of the Gears of War series.

The New Day Pack is free with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks. Claim your Perks by going to your Perks gallery on your Xbox console or Xbox App on Windows 10 PC.

New Day in Gears 5

Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston and Big E are huge video game fans, so this has to be a huge honor for them to be featured in a non-WWE video game.

After playing @GearsOfWar for years (& reading the books ?) I’m happy to announce that myself @TrueKofi & @WWEBigE somehow convinced them make us playable dlc characters in #Gears5 @Xbox



If you thought getting popped by gnashers got on your nerves, wait until its us doing it ? pic.twitter.com/nweuRLSzi7 — Austin #Creed4G4 – Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) November 17, 2020

Check out the official New Day Gears 5 Character Pack trailer below: