New Day Win SmackDown Tag Team Titles, Matches Set For Next Week

The New Day have dethroned The Miz and John Morrison as the SmackDown Tag Team Champions

The title change happened on Friday Night SmackDown when Big E beat Jey Usos and The Miz in a Triple Threat Match with the titles on the line. This marks the eighth time that The New Day has won WWE Tag Team gold.

Just a few weeks ago, WWE had Morrison defend and successfully retain the titles in a Triple Threat Ladder Match against Kofi Kingston and Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania.

Although not confirmed, the belief is that a three-way tag team title match between The New Day, The Usos and Miz & Morrison will take place at WWE’s next pay-per-view event, Money in the Bank.

WWE has also confirmed matches for next week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center on FOX.

Among the matches set for the show includes two Money in the Bank Qualifying bouts. Here is what’s on tap for the show:

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross vs. Dana Brooke & Carmella.

Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Drew Gulak vs. Baron Corbin.

Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans.

The Triple H 25th Anniversary Celebration begins.

Part Three of Jeff Hardy documentary.

The History of Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman.

Money In The Bank Ladder Matches To Be Held At WWE Headquarters