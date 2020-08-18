New Details Emerge Regarding Break-In At Sonya Deville’s Home

Early Sunday morning Sonya Deville was forced to flee her Florida residence after an intruder broke in. Early reports stated Deville fled the premises with a friend before calling 911. According to court documents obtained by the Tampa Bay Times, Mandy Rose was the friend who was at Deville’s home when the intruder broke in.

Deville described the sequence of events in recent court documents.

- Advertisement -

“What are doing, what do you want?” Deville wrote. “That is when I realized this person was not here to rob me, he was there to hurt me.”

After Deville learned the person’s name from police, she searched her social media history and found countless messages from the suspect, Phillip A. Thomas II.

“The nature of the messages from this account were obsessive, suicidal, idolizing, saying, ‘You are the only person I will ever love,’ ” Deville wrote in court documents.

“Look outside, baby, by your pool. I’m here. I’m gonna kill that little b—- you have inside with you,” Deville said the last message she received from Thomas reads.

Deville also said in court documents that she had not seen his messages as her accounts are filled with thousands of unread messages from people she does not know.

The arrest report for the incident states that Thomas intended to keep Deville hostage until after SummerSlam. Deville is scheduled to face Mandy Rose in a Hair vs Hair match on the show.

“He stated that he intended to keep Mrs. Bernato hostage, preventing her from attending a planned event schedule for the following week, and that he was not going to leave her residence without her answering all of his questions,” the arrest report reads.

The full report from the Tampa Bay Times can be read here.