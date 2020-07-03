New Details On WWE’s Plans For Swamp Fight At Extreme Rules

The latest on what WWE has planned for the Swamp Fight between Bray Wyatt and WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman has surfaced.

Of course, Strowman is not putting the Universal Title against Wyatt at WWE’s next pay-per-view event, Extreme Rules.

Wrestling Inc reports that the match will be filmed next week although there’s no word yet on the location. WWE has also brought in stunt coordinator Ellis Edwards to help out with the stunts in the match, which is said to be several, but not all stunts will be big, in addition, to explain how everything should happen in a safe manner.

WWE came up with the idea of “Three Faces Of Wyatt” for this feud. Firefly Funhouse Wyatt has lost to Strowman and there’s a belief that Wyatt could win at Extreme Rules due to it being a non-title match.

With each star holding a win over each other it would lead to a third and final match that could take place at SummerSlam for the Universal Championship. If this third match is booked then Wyatt would portray “The Fiend.”

WWE presents the Extreme Rules pay-per-view event on Sunday, July 19, 2020 in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center that will air on the WWE Network.