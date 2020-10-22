Thursday, October 22, 2020

New Jack’s Drag Queen Son Talks Being Disowned By Father

New Jack's son is a famous drag queen named Washington Heights.

By Ian Carey
New Jack & Washington Heights

New Jack has 5 children and one of them is a famous drag queen named Washington Heights. The 27-year-old uses she/her pronouns when in drag. She spoke to VICE recently after a Tweet of hers talking about her father went viral.

“My dad (New Jack from ECW) cut me out of his life 3 years ago because he didn’t want his fans to know I’m a drag queen, and he didn’t want Wikipedia posting anything about me. Clearly he doesn’t know how Wikipedia works. Anywho, I’m now an official editor for Wikipedia,” Heights Tweeted in August.

She sent out the below Tweet the following day:

During a recent interview with VICE, Heights opened up further about her relationship with her father.

“He said we’d keep in touch, but then why say that and afterwards you haven’t reached out to me?” Heights said during the interview. “It’s been over a year, maybe two years, since we talked.”

She also talked about how pro-wrestling and being a drag queen are pretty similar.

“When I was younger, I went to one of his shows,” she said. “I was fascinated by the entrance music, the costumes, the flashiness, the big personalities, the fireworks. That’s pretty much everything that I’m doing except drag queens don’t slam each other on the floor and attack each other.”

New Jack Responds

New Jack responded to Vice in an email.

“My son was mentioned in my book that just came out last year, so the statement about me disowning him three years ago is simply not true. I’ve heard there was a mention on his Twitter feed that he was upset because he was only mentioned once in a chapter that was half-a-page long,” New Jack emailed to Vice.

“I spoke briefly about him and four of my other children, he was actually one of my kids that was mentioned by name. I also mentioned the fact that I keep any information about all of my kids private, because that has nothing to do with wrestling and is my own personal business, that I prefer to keep private.”

The full interview with VICE can be read here.

