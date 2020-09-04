Friday, September 4, 2020

New Match Announced For AEW All Out, Final Card

All Out is here

By Andrew Ravens
AEW All Out
The card for Saturday’s (September 5, 2020) AEW All Out has been finalized.

There have been some changes to the card as AEW President Tony Khan announced on Friday that Private Party vs. 3 and 4 of The Dark Order in a tag team match will now take place on the pre-show portion. 

On the flip side, Britt Baker vs. Big Swole in a Tooth and Nail Match, which is a Falls Count Anywhere cinematic match at Baker’s dentist office, has been moved from the pre-show to the main card. 

The event is expected to begin at 8 p.m. ET and stream live on the BR Live platform in the United States. 

  • AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley vs. MJF
  • Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy – Mimosa Mayhem Match
  • AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida vs. Thunder Rosa
  • AEW Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler)
  • Dark Order (Brodie Lee, Colt Cabana, Stu Grayson, & Evil Uno) vs. Natural Nightmares (Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall), Matt Cardona, & Scorpio Sky – Eight-Man Tag Team Match
  • Lance Archer, Brian Cage, Ricky Starks, Darby Allin, Eddie Kingston, Penta El Zero M, Fenix, Shawn Spears, The Butcher, The Blade, Billy Gunn, Darby Allin, Santana, Ortiz, Jake Hager, Chuck Taylor, Trent – Casino Battle Royale
  • Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara – Broken Rules Match
  • The Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express
  • Big Swole vs. Dr. Britt Baker – Tooth and Nail Match 
  • Private Party vs. 3 and 4 of The Dark Order (Pre-Show)

Chris Jericho On Not Liking Orange Cassidy At First

