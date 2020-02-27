New Matches Announced For AEW Revolution

All Elite Wrestling has announced new matches for their upcoming Revolution pay-per-view.
PAC vs Orange Cassidy in a singles match was made official. Also, Evil Uno and Grayson vs. Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky.
The match was set up when PAC lost to Kenny Omega in an Ironman Match. Following the contest, Orange Cassidy came out to interrupt PAC’s interview, which led to PAC attacking him.
AEW presents the Revolution pay-per-view event on Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Chicago, IL from the Sears Center.
The event is being promoted in conjunction with the popular C2E2 (Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo) convention.
The show will air at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, and is available for purchase via iN DEMAND cable operators, DirecTV, DISH Network and B/R Live. Here is the updated card:
AEW Revolution Card
- AEW World Heavyweight Champion Chris Jericho vs. Jon Moxley
- AEW Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Adam Page vs. The Young Bucks
- Cody Rhodes vs. MJF
- Jake Hager vs. Dustin Rhodes
- Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara
- AEW Women’s Champion Nyla Rose vs. Kris Statlander
- PAC vs Orange Cassidy
- Evil Uno and Grayson vs. Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky
