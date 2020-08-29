New Match Announced For WWE Payback

A new match has been announced for the WWE Payback PPV this Sunday.

Baron Corbin vs. Matt Riddle in a singles match has been booked as the two stars have been feuding for several weeks now.

During Friday’s episode of SmackDown, Riddle came to the ring to call Corbin out for a fight. Corbin distracted Riddle and allowed Shorty G to attack him from behind. This led to Corbin accepting a match on behalf of G. Riddle easily picked up the win.

Post-match, Corbin tried to attack him, but Riddle sent him retreating. In an interview after the match, Corbin cut a promo about how bad he’s going to destroy Riddle on Sunday as a way to prove that he doesn’t belong in this kingdom.

Updated WWE Payback Card

WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman – No Holds Barred Triple Threat Match

Keith Lee vs. Randy Orton

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler

WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews vs. Bobby Lashley

Rey & Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins & Buddy Murphy

Baron Corbin vs. Matt Riddle

