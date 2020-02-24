New Match Set For AEW Revolution

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced a new match for their upcoming Revolution pay-per-view.

On Monday, the promotion officially announced Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara in a singles match for the show. The match announcement came during a Road to Kansas City video that was uploaded to AEW’s social media.

AEW presents the Revolution pay-per-view event on Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Chicago, IL from the Sears Center. The show will air at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, and is available for purchase via iN DEMAND cable operators, DirecTV, DISH Network and B/R Live. International fans can purchase the event at FITE.TV.

The event is being promoted in conjunction with the popular C2E2 (Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo) convention and will mark the fourth AEW PPV event. AEW will be announcing more matches for the show in the coming weeks.

AEW Revolution Card

AEW World Heavyweight Champion Chris Jericho vs. Jon Moxley

AEW Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Adam Page vs. The Young Bucks

Cody Rhodes vs. MJF

Jake Hager vs. Dustin Rhodes

Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara

