A new match has been announced for the upcoming WWE Clash of Champions PPV.

During Monday’s episode of RAW, a Triple Threat Tag Team Match to determine who would face The Street Profits for the RAW Tag Team Titles took place.

Seth Rollins and Murphy vs. Dominik Mysterio and Humberto Carrillo vs. Andrade and Angel Garza were booked.

Garza beat Murphy after hitting the Wing Clipper for the finish. It should be noted that Murphy was abandoned by Rollins, which allowed Garza and Andrade to double team him.

WWE presents the Clash of Champions pay-per-view event on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Orlando, Florida at the Amway Center that will air on the WWE Network.

Updated WWE Clash Of Champions Card

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Nikki Cross

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler vs. Liv Morgan & Ruby Riot

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Lucha House Party

WWE Intercontinental Champion Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn – Ladder Match

WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs. Andrade and Angel Garza

New Match Set For WWE Clash Of Champions