New Matches Announced For AEW Fyter Fest

New matches have been announced for the upcoming AEW Fyter Fest special.

During Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite, it was confirmed that MJF and Wardlow will take on Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus in a tag team match.

This contest was booked after Wardlow was able to defeat Luchasaurus in a Lumberjack Match. Post-match, a brawl broke out between Jurassic Express, MJF, and Wardlow. AEW President Tony Khan was quick to announce the bout.

Also revealed for the show was an eight-man tag team match that will see FTR and The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Brothers & The Butcher & The Blade

AEW presents the Fyter Fest special on July 1st and the second week on July 8th in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place that will air on TNT. Although the card is getting close to being finalized, that will change soon as AEW is still announcing more matches for the special. Here is the updated card:

AEW Fyter Fest Night 1 Card

AEW World Tag Team Champions Hangman Page and Kenny Omega vs. Best Friends

AEW TNT Champion Cody vs. Jake Hager

AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida vs. Penelope Ford

Private Party vs. Santana and Ortiz – Tag Team Match

MJF and Wardlow vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus – Tag Team Match

AEW Fyter Fest Night 2 Card