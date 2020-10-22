Wednesday, October 21, 2020

New Matches Booked For AEW Full Gear

By Andrew Ravens
AEW Ful Gear 2020
AEW Full Gear 2020

All Elite Wrestling has announced two new matches for their upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view.

During Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT, the promotion held a fatal 4-way tag team match. Private Party vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. The Butcher and The Blade vs. The Young Bucks were booked in this contest. 

In the end, it was The Young who ended up winning the contest. As a result, they’ve earned the right to challenge FTR for the AEW Tag Team Titles at this PPV event presented by All Elite Wrestling. 

Also set for this show is Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara in an Elite Deletion Match

AEW Full Gear Card

The AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event will take place on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place and has already sold out. 

The event is expected to begin at 8 p.m. ET and stream live on the BR Live platform in the United States. 

  • AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley vs.Eddie Kingston
  • AEW Tag Team Champions FTR vs. The Young Bucks
  • TBA vs. TBA – AEW World Heavyweight Title Tournament Finals (winner gets title shot)
  • Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara – Elite Deletion Match

Tournament Finals To Take Place At AEW Full Gear

