New Tag Team Formed On 205 Live

205 Live has a new tag team. On this week’s episode of the show, Tony Nese and Mike Kanellis made their debut as a new tag team. They faced The Brian Kendrick and Ariya Daivari in the main event, and won the match.

Kendrick and Daivari were addressing the crowd saying that they won’t let people like Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch do whatever they want. They were ready for a tag team match, but what they weren’t ready for was this unlikely pairing of Tony Nese and Mike Kanellis, who was actually making his return that night.

The match saw a bit of back and forth, with Kendrick and Daivari doing their best to take down Nese and Kanellis. Frustrated with not being able to secure a victory, Kendrick and Daivari decided to use steel chairs on their opponents.

However, before that could happen, Lorcan and Burch came over to the ring and that was enough distraction needed for Nese to roll up Daivari to pick up the victory.

The company was testing out partnering Nese and Kannellis together and they were teaming up together on NXT live events. It will be interesting to see what the company does with this new tag team.