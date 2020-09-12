New Title Match Announced For WWE Clash Of Champions

The next challenger to WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley will be Nikki Cross and it’s the latest match to be added to the card of the upcoming Clash of Champions event.

During Friday’s episode of SmackDown on FOX, WWE held a match that would determine who is next in line for a title shot.

- Advertisement -

A Fatal 4-Way Match between Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Lacey Evans, and Tamina took place with the winner becoming the next challenger to the title. It was a decently lengthy match that featured a finish where Cross scored the pinfall.

Cross was victorious, earning the right to challenge Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Women’s Title.

WWE presents the Clash of Champions pay-per-view event on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Orlando, Florida at the Amway Center that will air on the WWE Network. WWE will be announcing more matches for this show in the coming weeks. Here is the updated card:

Updated WWE Clash Of Champions Card

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Nikki Cross

What are your thoughts on this match being added to the card? Sound off in the comment section.