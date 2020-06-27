New Title Match Set For WWE Extreme Rules

A new match has been announced for the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules PPV.

During Friday’s episode of SmackDown on FOX, WWE held a match that would determine who is next in line for a title shot at the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

A Fatal 4-Way Match that saw Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross vs. Lacey Evans vs. Dana Brooke took place with the winner becoming the next challenger to the title.

It was a decent match that saw Cross be victorious, earning the right to challenge Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Title.

WWE presents the Extreme Rules pay-per-view event on Sunday, July 19, 2020 in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center that will air on the WWE Network. WWE will be announcing more matches for this show in the coming weeks. Here is the updated card:

Updated WWE Extreme Rules Card

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Asuka vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Nikki Cross

What are your thoughts on this match being added to the card? Sound off in the comment section.

Details On WWE’s Plans For Cinematic Match At Extreme Rules