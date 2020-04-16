New Trademark Might Reveal The Revival’s New Name

Cash Wheeler, formerly known as Dash Wilder in WWE, has filed for a new trademark that may reveal The Revival’s new tag team name.

Wheeler applied for the trademark “Fear the Revolt” on April 10. With that being said, it’s reasonable to assume that The Revival will now be going by The Revolt wherever they end up next. Although, it’s a strong possibility that the pair are AEW-bound. Wheeler applied for the trademark the very same day he and Dax Harwood, formerly known as Scott Dawson, were released from WWE.

It was first reported that the former tag team champions requested for their release back in January. While Wheeler and Harwood have applied for trademarks since their departure, WWE has as well, trademarking things such as “the Mechanics,” “No Flips, Just Fists,” and more. The Revival weren’t happy during their time with WWE, but they did achieve quite a bit.

The duo were the first-ever triple-crown winning tag team champions after winning the NXT, Monday Night RAW, and SmackDown Tag Team Titles. They also co-held the WWE 24/7 Title at one point. Now that they’re done with WWE, and not under a non-compete clause with the company, Wheeler and Harwood are free to sign wherever they like. It’s no secret they have a lot of friends in AEW, making the young promotion their likely landing spot when it’s all said and done. Only time will tell.

