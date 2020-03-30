New WWE RAW Commercial Includes Samoa Joe’s Concussion Spot

WWE has released a new commercial to promote Monday Night RAW on the USA Network that features Samoa Joe.

The “RAW: Must Be Monday” commercial also features Ricochet, RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, WWE United States Champion Andrade, Charlotte Flair, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley.

It turns out that this is the same commercial where Joe suffered a concussion while filming it. WWE Backstage analyst Ryan Satin noted the news on Twitter.

The commercial was filmed back in early February. At the time, it was reported Joe suffered the concussion while taking a bad table bump during a commercial shoot. You can check it out here:

Joe was given his first 30-day suspension for his first violation of the WWE Wellness Policy a month ago but is now eligible to return to the ring. The suspension expired last week.

Despite the fact that the suspension is up, there’s been no word yet as to whether Joe has been medically cleared to compete. This was a significant concussion for the pro wrestling veteran as it marked his second concussion in less than 1 month.

He also suffered a broken thumb back in September and he didn’t return to in-ring action until late December. WWE even had him be part of the commentary team during this time in order to keep him on television.

The other concussion took place back on the January 27th episode of RAW while doing a dive. However, he was back in action just one week later until he suffered the second concussion at the commercial shoot.