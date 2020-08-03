New WWE Trademark Filings For MVP’s Stable And “Justus”

WWE filed to trademark “The Hurt Business” on Wednesday, July 29th.

“The Hurt Business” is the name for the new RAW stable with MVP, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin. WWE filed for two trademarks on the name – one for merchandise use, and one for general use.

The following use descriptions were filed with the United States Patent & Trademark Office for “The Hurt Business” names:

General Use: “IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment”

Merchandise Use: “IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas”

WWE also filed to trademark the name “Justus” on July 29th. There is no word yet on if this is related to MVP’s stable.

The following use description for “Justus” was filed with the USPTO, for general pro wrestling use:

