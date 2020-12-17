AEW World Title Match Set for New Year’s Smash (Night 1)

Kenny Omega’s first AEW World Championship defense will take place on Wednesday, December 30th on the final AEW Dynamite of the year. The bout will headline the first New Year’s Smash special event, which spans two consecutive weeks.

Omega battled Joey Janela in a no-disqualification match on this week’s Dynamite. Following Omega’s win, Death Triangle (PAC & the Lucha Bros.) hit the stage. PAC said Omega had unfinished business, since Fenix had to withdraw from the recent World Title Eliminator Tournament due to injury.

Rey Fenix (Photo: AEW)

PAC argued that since Omega never beat Fenix, he can’t legitimately claim the AEW World Championship. Don Callis said that wrestlers don’t get to book their own title matches. PAC said that wasn’t an issue, because AEW President Tony Khan already sanctioned the match for 12/30.

Kenny Omega and Rey Fenix have history. In addition to being the reigning AEW World Champion, Omega also holds the AAA Mega championship. He defeated Fenix for that prize in October 2019.

AEW Holiday Schedule

AEW is closing out 2020 in a big way. The next three weeks of AEW Dynamite will be special holiday-themed shows. Here’s the announced schedule:

December 23rd: AEW presents Holiday Bash. This one airs late-night after the Celtics vs. Bucks NBA game on TNT.

December 30th: New Year’s Smash (Night 1): The main event will see Kenny Omega vs. Rey Fenix for ‘big platinum.’ Le Champion Chris Jericho will be on commentary.

January 6th: New Year’s Smash (Night 2): WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg will be on commentary for the first Dynamite of the new year.

Expect to see AEW load up the January 6th show, which goes head-to-head with the NXT New Year’s Evil special.