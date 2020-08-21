Renee Young Update, Interest From AEW & Major Networks

Renee Young is said to be finishing up with WWE this weekend. Her departure from the company has many wrestling fans wondering if she could end up joining her husband, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, in All Elite Wrestling.

According to an update from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, however, AEW was unaware that Young was leaving WWE until news broke recently, meaning the two sides likely have not had any conversations about her possibly taking up a role with the company. Not as of yet, anyway.

“We were told AEW was unaware she was leaving WWE until after the news broke,” wrote Dave Meltzer. He continued to say, however, that sources within AEW believe it is inevitable that she will end up doing something with the company at some point but no conversations have taken place.

Additionally, Young’s contract with WWE contains a non-compete clause that would prevent her from going to AEW anytime soon.

“It probably won’t be soon since her WWE announcing deal does have a serious non compete clause,” Meltzer continued. ESPN and Fox have both shown interest in Renee Young’s broadcasting talents.

It’s worth noting that she also has a background in comedy, having trained at Second City in Toronto as well.

Young began working for TheScore in Canada in 2009. At the time, theScore aired RAW and Smackdown. It has since been bought out by Sportsnet and is now known as Sportsnet 360. Young, along with Mauro Ranallo, hosted post-event shows on the network talking about WWE. She was then hired by WWE in 2012.