News On Pat Patterson’s Health Conditions, Official Cause Of Death

News broke out earlier this week that WWE Hall Of Famer and wrestling veteran Pat Patterson has passed away but at the time not many details about his conditions had been revealed.

The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter provides some details on the issues the legend was dealing with and reveals his cause of death as well.

According to the Observer, Patterson had been dealing with dementia for a while and the people who met him at the funeral of WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson earlier this year were said to be saddened by his condition.

- Advertisement -

The WWE Hall Of Famer first contracted bladder cancer several years ago and there is a good chance that he had cancer before his passing. The 79-year-old star had moved to an assisted living arrangement recently due to his bad condition.

Pat generally liked to spend the summers in his native Montreal and the winters in Hallandale, Florida but he was “pretty much confined” to his place in South Florida this year due to his memory loss and the coronavirus pandemic.

The wrestling veteran was rushed to a hospital in South Beach, Miami on Friday, November 27 after suffering a blood clot in his liver. A tumour on his lung which was discovered earlier this year had also begun to spread.

Pat Patterson passed away in the South Beach hospital due to liver failure at around 1:15 am on Wednesday, December 2, according to the reports.

The WWE Hall Of Famer is remembered for his contributions as a wrestler and a backstage personality as well. He is best known for being the Inaugural Intercontinental Champion as well as the creator of the Royal Rumble match.