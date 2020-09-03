News On Vince McMahon’s Reaction To NXT Possibly Switching Nights

The USA Network has reportedly floated the idea to WWE about NXT switching from Wednesday nights to Tuesday nights permanently.

According to comments made on Wrestling Observer Radio, however, the idea had been floating around for months but Vince McMahon quickly shot it down.

“From day one, every single person knew that if they put NXT on television on Thursday or on Tuesday it would draw significantly more than it would on Wednesday,” Dave Meltzer said.

“They were put on television to make sure that AEW went out of business. Obviously, in January things changed because once AEW got that contract the goal of NXT on television failed. That was a failure, it did not work.”

Meltzer continued to talk about a meeting that was held a couple of months ago about possibly switching NXT to another night.

“A couple of months ago there was a meeting discussing this very issue with WWE with Vince and at the meeting it was like ‘if we move to another day we’ll do bigger numbers, we’ll have a wider audience.’ And at that meeting it was shut down for all the obvious reasons. What was it put on TV in the first place for?”

“I don’t think Vince wants the perception that they ran from the fight,” he continued.