News On When Renee Young Is Leaving WWE

News broke recently that Renee Young is leaving WWE. According to comments made on Wrestling Observer Radio, Young is finishing up with the company this weekend.

“She gave notice last week, this weekend coming up is her last with the company,” said Dave Meltzer.

“As far as the reason, if you look at the timing I think it’s fairly safe to say the whole COVID thing is a huge part of this,” Meltzer continued. Young confirmed on Twitter in late-June that she had contracted the COVID-19 virus.

Man. What a few days. My show gets cancelled and I get Covid. Wear your masks and wash your hands. Stay safe, everyone ?? — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) June 25, 2020

“She’s going to have offers, I don’t think there is any question that she is going to land on her feet somewhere. Where that will be, it could be many places,” Meltzer continued to say about Young’s future prospects.

The 34-year-old from Toronto has been with the company since 2012. Prior to signing with WWE, Young was a host on TheScore in Canada and worked with Mauro Ranallo and Jimmy Korderas covering WWE on Aftermath from 2009-12.