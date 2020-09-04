Friday, September 4, 2020

News On Whose Idea It Was To Turn Roman Reigns Heel

Roman Reigns turned heel upon his return to WWE.

By Ian Carey
Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns returned to WWE in the closing moments of SummerSlam and attacked both the Fiend and Braun Strowman with a chair. Then later that same week, he appeared on Smackdown along with Paul Heyman and cemented his status as a heel. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was Roman’s idea for him to turn heel.

“It’s not known whether it was Reigns or McMahon who made the call to put Heyman with Reigns, but Reigns did ask to be turned heel on his return after being out of action since March due to concerns over COVID-19,” wrote Dave Meltzer.

The report continues to state that Heyman has a high-paying contract as a performer even without Brock Lesnar under contract. WWE could either use him as a booking consultant or as a performer and so the decision was made to put him with Reigns.

Reigns and Heyman are scheduled to open up tonight’s episode of Smackdown. Also scheduled for tonight is a fatal 4-way match pitting King Corbin vs Matt Riddle vs Big E vs Sheamus. The winner of that match will challenge Reigns for the Universal title at Clash of Champions on September 27th, 2020.

