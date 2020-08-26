News Regarding Samoa Joe’s In-Ring Career

WWE’s Samoa Joe has been impressing the WWE Universe with his commentary skills on Monday Night Raw. The Superstar is also set to lend his vocal talents to DC character, King Shark, in an upcoming Suicide Squad video game.

Despite his growing success both ringside and outside of the ring, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Joe may not be done with his in-ring career just yet.

He pointed out how Joe’s commentary role was only ever meant to be a temporary role. However, Joe’s skills, coupled with recent injuries, made keeping him on the announce team a smarter choice for now.

“I was told that it was temporary because he’s too valuable as a talent to have him as an announcer. But obviously, minds changed from when I was told that to when they decided to revamp it and he is great as an announcer. In theory, he’s supposed to wrestle again but who knows.”

Samoa Joe hasn’t competed in in-ring action since suffering a concussion earlier this year during a commercial shoot. Prior to taking over on the Raw team from Jerry “The King” Lawler, Joe had been involved in infrequent on-air skirmishes, including a confrontation with “The Monday Night Messiah” Seth Rollins, indicating an in-ring return may be a matter of time.