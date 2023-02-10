‘1 deadMAN Show’ Heading to Vegas and LA Before WrestleMania

WWE announced the following on Friday, February 10:

UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW ADDS STOPS IN LAS VEGAS AND LOS ANGELES AHEAD OF WRESTLEMANIA 39

Tickets For Both Events Go On Sale Tuesday, February 14

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 10, 2023 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that the critically acclaimed UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will add stops in Las Vegas and Los Angeles ahead of WrestleMania 39. The one-man show featuring WWE Legend The Undertaker will take center stage at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Friday, March 24 and The Novo at LA Live on Friday, March 31.

UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will feature “The Phenom” in an intimate setting, sharing never-before-heard stories from his Hall of Fame career and taking questions from the WWE Universe in attendance. The show has sold out venues in Nashville, Philadelphia, Boston and San Antonio since debuting last summer.

Tickets for UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW go on sale this Tuesday, February 14 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets can be purchased via ticketmaster.com for the March 24 show in Las Vegas and via axs.com for the March 31 show in Los Angeles. A limited number of VIP tickets, which includes premier seating and a meet-and-greet with The Undertaker, will also be available for each show.

WrestleMania goes Hollywood during a special two-night Premium Live Event on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Limited tickets are still available for the biggest WWE event of the year via Ticketmaster.com and the two-day premium live event will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.