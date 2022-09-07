2023 WWE Royal Rumble Headed to San Antonio’s Alamodome

WWE has announced the location for next year’s Royal Rumble premium live event. After hosting a record 6 stadium shows this year, the world’s leading pro wrestling organization is wasting no time booking huge venues for next year.

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble will take place Saturday, January 28th from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. This will be the third time the Alamodome will host the Royal Rumble, including 1997 (winner: Steve Austin) and 2017 (winner: Randy Orton).

WWE has confirmed the signature event will once again be headlined by Men’s and Women’s Rumble Rumble matches, with the winners earning championship match opportunities at WrestleMania Hollywood.

In a press release sent in to SEScoops, Mayor Ron Nirenberg says he’s thrilled to bring one of WWE’s most exciting spectacles back to San Antonio. WWE’s major shows bring tens of thousands of tourists into town. Nirenberg touted the “incredible economic boost” and community outreach events that the Rumble will bring.

Royal Rumble tickets go on sale Friday, September 30 at Ticketmaster.