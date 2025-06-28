3MB Reunites As Raj Dhesi Weds Wife

From 2012 to 2014, 3MB entertained fans as part of WWE progamming, even if the self-proclaimed rock band struggled to pick up wins. The group split following Raj Dhesi and Drew McIntyre’s releases from WWE but now the band is back together.

McIntyre shared a photo on X featuring himself alongside Dhesi and Heath Slater, marking a rare 3MB reunion. All three wore traditional Indian sherwani as they celebrated Dhesi’s wedding to his wife Priya.

This comes amid McIntyre’s ongoing absence from WWE TV, and it is reported that he is not expected back anytime soon. He has been off television since his loss to Damian Priest at Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 24. While his comeback date remains uncertain, many fans are ready to see the three-time former WWE World Champion back on screens.

We here at SEScoops would like to congratulate Raj Dhesi and his wife on their marriage.